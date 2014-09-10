Groups Push for Electronic Privacy Bill Update

With Congress back for only a special guest appearance — three weeks or so — before exiting to get themselves re-elected, tech companies, advocacy organizations and others are calling for action on an update of the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA).

Specifically, TechFreedom, ACLU, Apple, AOL and a veritable host of others, are calling on Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) to schedule a floor vote on S.607, the Leahy-Lee bill updating ECPA. The bill was reported favorably out of the Judiciary Committee last year.

The bill would require warrants for access to "the contents of a wire or electronic communication that is in electronic storage with or otherwise stored, held, or maintained by the provider." It would also put electronic communications stored in the cloud on the same footing as that stored elsewhere.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.