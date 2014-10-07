Groups Pledge to Protect Student’s Personal Info

The Future of Privacy Forum and the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) have pledged to abide by a new set of best practices for protecting K-12 student’s personal data related to mobile applications, online services or websites designed and marketed for schools.

Among those K-12 school tech service providers taking the pledge are Amplify, Code.org, DreamBox Learning, Edmodo, Follett, Gaggle, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Knewton, Knovation, Lifetouch and Microsoft.

The companies pledge to be responsible stewards of the personal information they collect and use to manage data, improve products, support teachers and students and otherwise serve the ends of education.

