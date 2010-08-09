Groups Petition Google To Call Off Verizon 'Deal'

Free Press, Moveon.org and other groups said Monday they delivered

petitions from over 300,000 people to the offices of Google in D.C. protesting

an agreement on network neutrality principles struck by the two companies.

An e-mail about the special delivery came at about the same time

the top executives of both companies were outlining those principles toreporters.

The groups have been collecting the signatures since last

Thursday, when reports first surfaced of the agreement, which includes allowing

Verizon to create and charge for alternate delivery systems for broadband

content so long as they do not affect the public Internet.

"It shouldn't be left to the whims of two companies to decide for

the rest of us how the Internet works," said Josh Silver, president of Free

Press, in a statement. "We've seen the disasters that can happen when industry

giants are left to regulate themselves.... [O]ur leaders in Washington need to

reject the Google-Verizon deal and get back to making policies that truly

protect Internet users and the open Internet."

Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg said

Monday that it was not a "deal," that it had been mischaracterized in

the press, that it involved no paid prioritization, and that as far as Google

was concerned, it would not be delivering YouTube over the kind of non-public

broadband delivery service the principles would allow.