Groups in Opposition to Comcast/NBCU Merger Will Outline Complaints Wednesday

Groups opposing part or all of the Comcast/NBCU merger will

outline their beefs in a conference call Wednesday (Feb. 3), the day before

back-to-back hearings on the $30 billion deal in the House and Senate.

Representatives of Media Access Project, Wealth TV (whose

program carriage complaint is still pending before the FCC), the Communications

Workers of America, Free Press and the American Cable Association all argued

the FCC and the Justice Department need to look closely at a number of issues,

including pricing, program diversity and access to programming on-air as well

as online.

Comcast does not disagree that the government needs to look

at those issues, but says its conclusion should be that the deal is pro-competitive

and consumer-friendly. Comcast argues

that they will enact voluntary conditions and existing FCC rules that protect

access to, and carriage of, programming.