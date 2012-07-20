Groups Oppose NAB Court Petition to Delay Political File Rules

Free Press, the Campaign Legal Center and other fans of the

FCC's online political file-posting rules has told a federal court not to grant

the NationalAssociation of Broadcasters' request that it stay the Aug. 2 effective date

of the rules until the court rules on NAB's July 10 challenge.

NAB had sought an emergency stay of the FCC rules, which

require TV stations to start uploading their public files to the FCC website

Aug. 2, and 200 top-market network affiliates to do the same with their

political files.

Campaign Legal Center et al. counter that NAB has not met

any of the criteria for such a stay.

They say NAB is not likely to succeed on the merits of its

argument that the FCC action was arbitrary and capricious, a standard of review

it says is "narrow and deferential to the agency." It says the FCC

decision does not raise antitrust concerns, nor was it unreasonable to have

declined an alternative proposal by stations. (They had offered to supply

aggregate rather than individual spot prices, and to expand reporting to spots

that would not have to be included under the FCC rules.)

As to the claim of irreparable harm, the groups say they are

purely speculative and unsupported. By contrast, they say they would be harmed

by the stay since it would make it much harder for them to research the impact

of third party groups and campaigns on elections.

The court will need to render a decision in the next 10 days

or it will be mooted by the calendar.