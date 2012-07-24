Groups File Brief Supporting Net Neutrality Rule Challenges

The Free State Foundation, TechFreedom, the Competitive

Enterprise Institute and the Cato Institute filed a brief Monday in U.S. Court

of Appeals for the D.C. circuit supporting the challenge to the FCC's network

neutrality rules.

The

brief says the rules are unconstitutional in two ways, as both a violation

of speech rights and of property rights, which would the First and Fifth

Amendments.

"However noble the FCC's intentions, its network-neutrality

regulation, Preserving the Open Internet (â€˜the Order'), benefits content

providers at the expense of broadband providers' constitutional rights,"

they write, adding that the FCC order serves no compelling government interest

since it addresses harms that even the FCC concedes are theoretical.

The rules went into effect last fall, and FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski has said that there have not been complaints about

violations of those rules to date.

"For many years, I argued that it would be unwise as a

matter of policy for the FCC to adopt net neutrality regulations. At the same

time, I also argued that the FCC's action would be unlawful, even

unconstitutional," said Free State Foundation president Randolph May.

"This amicus brief explains clearly why this is so, and I am optimistic

the court will find it persuasive."

The groups also argue that the FCC's assertion of ancillary

authority to impose the rules "arrogates a boundless, and therefore

dangerous, amount of power to itself."

The court will be collecting briefs from the parties into

the fall, with a decision not expected until sometime in 2013.