Groups to FCC: Don't Comcast the Internet

Groups opposed to the Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger are getting together in hopes that strength in numbers will help their cause, they told members of the press in a conference call Monday (Feb. 2).

Under the banner of "Don't Comcast the Internet," COMPTEL, the Independent Telephone & Telecommunications Alliance, and the Rural Broadband Association have formed a coalition focused on what they say is preventing a combined company to do to the 'net what they say Comcast has done to traditional video distribution, which they say is to drive up prices for others and limit competition.

Comcast could become the new Ma Bell, they said, and the Federal Commuications Commission should make sure that doesn't happen, preferably by denying the deal.

