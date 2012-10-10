Groups Concerned About FCC Collection/Sharing of Online Consumer Data

A coalition of groups has warned the FCC to be

careful how it collects and/or shares consumer online information as part of

its broadband speed tests.

In

a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski,

the Competitive Enterprise Institute, Communications Liberty and Innovation

Project, TechFreedom, Center for Media and Democracy and a half-dozen others

sais they were concerned consumers were turning over information to the

government that could be used to "review" their Internet activity

"without due process or judicial scrutiny."

The

FCC is using the information to "help determine the access of U.S. residents to

broadband (such as cable, DSL, fiber, and other

broadband services, including mobile services." The info may be shared

with NTIA and the Agriculture Department, both of which

oversee broadband deployment and adoption grants and loans.

But

the groups are worried that the test gives the FCC too much access to personal

info without enough checks and balances. "These tests, according to the

FCC, aim to provide citizens "better information about the quality and

availability of their broadband and mobile broadband connections." But the FCC

appears to be collecting more personal information than necessary, failing to

fully disclose what it is collecting, and providing this information to law

enforcement without any due process or judicial scrutiny."

The

FCC did not have a comment on the letter at press time.

The

FCC's privacy statement for the test does point out that the commission may

share individual IP or street addresses or other info under some limited

circumstances, which it enumerates in the statement.

"Information

collected by the tests includes users' IP addresses, street addresses, mobile

handset latitude/longitude data and unique handset identification

numbers," said the groups, and they want the FCC to evaluate the privacy

implications of that data collection, which includes:

Disclosing personal information to other government agencies for purposes

unrelated to broadband testing only when doing so is required by law;

unrelated to broadband testing only when doing so is required by law; Minimizing its collection and retention of potentially sensitive personal

information (including street

addresses and handset identification numbers);

information (including street addresses and handset identification numbers); Where the collection of such information is justified, properly

de-identifying the data to preserve its value and protect the identities of

individuals and their locations;

de-identifying the data to preserve its value and protect the identities of individuals and their locations; Regularly disclosing how personal information, including street

addresses, is retained, used, and shared with other governmental agencies;

addresses, is retained, used, and shared with other governmental agencies; Imposing the same limits on the public disclosure of IP addresses by the

FCC's contractors, M-Lab and Ookla, and its other software partners.

The

coalition also wants the FCC to post a prominent warning to users before they

sign up for the test about how their personal information may be used.