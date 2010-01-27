Groups Collect Petitions To Undo Supreme Court's Political Ad Decision

On the eve of the president's State of the Union speech

Wednesday (Jan. 27), at least two separate groups launched online petitions to

try to reverse last week's Supreme Court decision freeing up more corporate and

union money for political TV and radio spots. The president has said coming up

with a legislative response to the court is a top priority.

Two online petition solicitations were making the rounds

Wednesday, one from Credo and the other from Change Congress.

Credo is the credit card and mobile phone company that

raises money for progressive causes. It also has a separate Credo Action site

that hosts various online petitions, including calling for strong action to

counter the court. (Credo Action is credited with pumping in 98,000 of the

120,000 network neutrality comments the FCC received).

The

Credo petition is directed to the president and Congress telling them to

enact "strong laws" to save the country from the "pernicious

influence of corporate money."

Change Congress co-founder Lawrence Lessig's petition is for the

strongest kind of law change there is, a constitutional amendment.

"Passing an amendment won't, of course, be easy,"

he wrote. "In the coming weeks, we'll tell you much more about how the

amendment process works and what this amendment will say, and we'll give

everyone a chance to get involved and make their voice heard. But right now, we

simply need you to join in the call -- say loudly and clearly that we need a

democracy we can believe in, and we're willing to act to make it happen."

Change Congress was launched by Stanford Law professor

Lessig and Democratic campaign strategist Joe Trippi (Walter Mondale, Gary

Hart, Howard Dean, John Edwards) with the goal of weaning the political system

off of special interest big bucks, which they argue work against "real

change," and onto small bucks and public financing.