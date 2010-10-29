Groups Call on FCC to Proceed with Net Reg Clarification

The NAACP, Urban League, United Church of Christ,

ACLU and others have called on FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski to

focus on four "key goals" of the National Broadband Plan, and

suggested it would need to clarify its broadband oversight authority before it

can achieve them.

In a letter to the chairman, a copy of which was

supplied to reporters, the group said the FCC should hone in on expansion of

the Universal Service Fund, transparency and truth in billing, protecting

online privacy and Internet access for the disabled.

But to do that, they said the FCC needs to proceed

with the original plan to clarify its authority after that power was called

into question by the BitTorrent case, they wrote.

"While legislation might be one route to

achieving this objective, we urge the Commission to move forward expeditiously

to adopt a legally justifiable regulatory framework to enact the broadband

plan."

In some sense, the letter is preaching to the

choir. For example: The FCC is expected to launch a revamp of the Universal

Service Fund by the end of the year, and just this week achieved a $25 million

settlement with Verizon relating to its broadband billing practices.

The letter also came the same day the chairmanspoke to a Rainbow/PUSH broadband seminar about the importance of migrating

universal service funds from phone to Internet.

And FCC General Counsel Austin Schlick said

last spring that the BitTorrent decision could affect its authority toimplement parts of the plan, including deployment, disabled access,

transparency and privacy.

But whether the chairman proceeds with clarifying

broadband oversight before Congress weighs in, as the groups suggest, is less

clear.

The FCC is working on various scenarios, including

reclassifying broadband under some Title II common carrier regulations and

finding authority under its current Title I information service classification.

But the chairman has also encouraged stakeholders to come to agreement on a

legislative option that would provide clear direction from Congress.

That is partly driven by the pushback from

Congress on his Title II proposal, or so-called "third way."

Republican House members en masse, and something

like a quarter of the Democrats, advised him to back off that plan and get

marching orders from Congress. If Republicans take over the House in the

midterm elections, the pressure not to take unilateral action will only

increase.

NAACP and company said they were concerned that

the focus on the broadband plan objectives had gotten lost in the

net neutrality debate, and said that it would be impossible for the FCC to

meet those key broadband goals ASAP "without the re-establishment of clear

FCC authority to regulate in these critical areas."

Also signing on to the call for action were the

American Association of People with Disabilities, Asian American Justice

Center, Benton Foundation, Communications Workers of America, Consumer Action,

Consumer Watchdog Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National

Consumers League, NOW, Privacy International, Privacy Lives, Privacy Rights

Clearinghouse, and Privacy Times.