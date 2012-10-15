Groups Ask Parents to Promote FTC Kids Online Privacy Proposals

The Center for Digital Democracy and Commonsense Media have

launched an online

petition drive to get parents to push the Federal Trade Commission to stay

the course on its proposed changes to the Children's Online Privacy Protection

Act enforcement regime.

They say the only way to compete with media lobbyists

working to weaken the privacy laws is to enlist parents in the effort.

"The Federal Trade Commission has proposed rule changes

that will update the law and keep parents in control even in this new digital

era of social media networks, mobile apps, gaming sites and tracking that goes

on while kids are web browsing," the petition says. "There is already

mounting industry opposition to these rule changes which will provide parents

with another tool to stay in control. Parents must make their voices

heard so that the FTC knows that we support these important rule changes that

keep parents in charge."

There were 353 signatures at presstime.

The Federal Trade Commission has recommended that ad

networks be subject to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act when they

are collecting personal information through a child-directed website. Proposed

revisions in the definitions of "operator" and "website"

directed to children will clarify their application to third parties, including

ad networks and plugins that collect personal info through child-directed sites

or services.

The definition of "website" would also be modified

to: "Clarify that a plugin or ad network is covered by the Rule when it

knows or has reason to know that it is collecting personal information through

a child-directed website or online service."

The FTC put those changes out for comment in July and gotan earful, including from cable and wireless operators saying there could

be unintended consequences to the changes as proposed, including putting a

crimp in TV Everywhere online delivery of kids' content.

In a joint filing, the National Cable and Telecommunications

Association and Motion Picture Association of America said the current rules

already strike the right balance and that some of the new changes "would

significantly extend the reach and the burdens of the COPPA regulatory

regime" without a corresponding benefit and, in fact, with a corresponding

adverse impact on the quality and viability of age-appropriate children's

content.