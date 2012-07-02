Groups Ask NTIA for More Privacy Meeting Access

In a letter to the National Telecommunications &

Information Administration, a dozen activist groups have called for better

remote participation in the July 12 stakeholder meeting

on the Administration's privacy Bill of Rights.

NTIA, which is hosting the talks, has agreed to have staffer

act as proxies for those not able to attend in person to relay questions and

comments, and the meeting is being webcast -- but the groups, which include the

ACLU, Center for Digital Democracy, Consumers Union, say that is inadequate.

"For the multistakeholder process to be credible, civil

society must be able to participate in the meetings to the fullest extent

possible, and that means two-way, contemporaneous communication," they

wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by B&C/Multichannel News.

They were reiterating their baseline suggestions for the

meeting, which were issued April 2.

The groups want:

"An audio bridge with an operator to queue comments and

questions via a toll-free conference line. To balance remote and in-person

participation, the NTIA could alternate between taking questions and comments

from people on the phone and in the room.

"An Internet Relay Chat (IRC) that people could use to

make comments, which could be viewed online and projected in the meeting

room."

Saying they were speaking for "civil society," the

groups said that without those interactive connections, the meeting will deny

them a "real" voice.

The meeting is the first of several meetings expected to

last through the fall.

The White House has charged NTIA, its chief telecom policy

advisor, with getting stakeholders together on a voluntary privacy bill of

rights enforceable by the Federal Trade Commission. The White House is also

looking to get legislative muscle behind the bill of rights, but in the

meantime is pushing industry players to commit voluntarily. Violators of that

commitment could then be the target of FTC action under its charter to go after

"false and deceptive" claims.