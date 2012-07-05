Groups Ask FCC to Keep Clock Stopped on Verizon/Cable Deal
Public Knowledge and the Rural Telecommunications Group have
asked the FCC for more time -- until July 24 -- to comment on the impact of the
proposed Verizonâ€“T-Mobile spectrum license exchange on Verizon's proposed
purchase of spectrum from cable operators.
The FCC last week agreed to stop the clock on its vetting of
the Verizonâ€“SpectrumCo cable spectrum deal until July 10 to allow for comment,
also due July 10, but PK and the rural group say they need until July 24 and
want both the deadline for comment and the clock-stoppage extended.
They argue in a motion for extension of time that the July 4 holiday has made it more difficult to meet that July 19
deadline. They also say that moving the deadline will allow them to respond to
any relevant info in Verizon and T-Mobile's oppositions to petitions to deny
their spectrum swap, which are due July 17.
