Grossman Repositions at GPS Alliance

David Grossman, former chief of staff to FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn has been named executive director of the GPS Innovation Alliance. GPS is critical to mobile broadband and emergency response communications, among other applications.

"As one of the most recognizable technologies in the world, GPS supports nearly every aspect of our lives, from navigation and public safety to wearable technology, not to mention the critical role it plays in supporting the financial system, utilities and virtually every industry worldwide," said Grossman. "I look forward to working with the members of GPSIA to share their story, build new alliances and effectively communicate the value of GPS to policymakers, regulators and other key stakeholders."

The alliance comprises John Deere [GPS is now a must-have in precision agriculture], Garmin and Trimble Inc., both GPS tech companies.

Grossman exited the FCC last week