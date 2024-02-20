'Griselda’s’ Martin Rodriguez ‘Excited’ About Early Success of Netflix Series (Video)

Netflix's limited series Griselda is enjoying a nice run on the streaming service as the Sofia Vergara-starrer is drawing viewers both domestically and abroad.

The series currently ranks as the third most watched show globally on Netflix, according to the streaming service's weekly audience performance report, after ranking first on Netflix during the week of its January 25 debut.

Griselda follows the real-life exploits of Colombian businesswoman and drug "queenpin" Griselda Blanco, portrayed by former Modern Family star Vergara. The series is executive produced by Narcos creators Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro.

Martin Rodriguez, who plays Blanco’s right hand man Jorge "Rivi" Ayala in the series, said he was excited by the positive reception the show has received thus far.

“It’s a nice moment for the show,” he said. “[Griselda] was made by people who know how to tell a story very well.”

Click on the video below to hear more of the interview with Martin Rodriguez.