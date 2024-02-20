'Griselda’s’ Martin Rodriguez ‘Excited’ About Early Success of Netflix Series (Video)
Drama series starring Sofia Vergara remains among most watched shows on streaming service
Netflix's limited series Griselda is enjoying a nice run on the streaming service as the Sofia Vergara-starrer is drawing viewers both domestically and abroad.
The series currently ranks as the third most watched show globally on Netflix, according to the streaming service's weekly audience performance report, after ranking first on Netflix during the week of its January 25 debut.
Griselda follows the real-life exploits of Colombian businesswoman and drug "queenpin" Griselda Blanco, portrayed by former Modern Family star Vergara. The series is executive produced by Narcos creators Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro.
Martin Rodriguez, who plays Blanco’s right hand man Jorge "Rivi" Ayala in the series, said he was excited by the positive reception the show has received thus far.
“It’s a nice moment for the show,” he said. “[Griselda] was made by people who know how to tell a story very well.”
Click on the video below to hear more of the interview with Martin Rodriguez.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.