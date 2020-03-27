‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Cut Short Due to Coronavirus

The current season of Grey’s Anatomy has been cut short due to coronavirus. The season finale has been moved up to April 9. The episode is called “Put on a Happy Face” and it will be the 21st episode of the season. ABC said there are no plans to resume production to complete filming on additional episodes.

Initial plans had called for 25 episodes.

Ellen Pompeo stars and Krista Vernoff is the showrunner.

The March 26 episode of Grey’s did a 1.3 rating in viewers 18-49.

ABC has committed to season 17 of Grey’s.

Station 19 and How to Get Away with Murder wrap their seasons on ABC May 14.