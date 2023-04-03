‘Grease’ Prequel Debuts, ‘Dave’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (April 3-April 9)
A list of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on cable and streaming
Paramount Plus’s prequel to the Grease musical franchise leads the list of new and returning shows debuting during the first week of April.
Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies debuts April 6 and will focus on the infamous Pink Ladies of Rydell High four years before the acclaimed movie and stage play takes place, according to the streaming service.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 3-April 9 on cable networks and streaming services. (For some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 3 – Pretty Betty: Brooke Shields (documentary) – Hulu
April 5 – The Crossover (sports series) – Disney Plus
April 5 – Dave (returning series) – FXX
April 5 – Schmigadoon! (returning series) – Apple TV Plus
April 6 – Beef (comedy) – Netflix
April 7 – Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker (documentary) – Apple TV Plus
April 7 -- Tiny Beautiful Things (comedy) -- Hulu
April 7 – Transatlantic (drama) – Netflix
April 9 – Raven’s Home (returning series) – Disney Channel
