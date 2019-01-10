Gray TV to Ring in Raycom Deal With NYSE Closing Bell

Gray Television (stock symbol GTN) is scheduled to ring the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange Friday (Jan. 11) to celebrate the company's recent merger with Raycom Media. The ceremony, scheduled for 3:56-4:00, will be streamed on the exchange's website.

Gray Chairman Hilton Howell will do the ringing, joined by Pat LaPlatney, president & co-CEO, according to the NYSE, as well as other members of the company's executive management team.

"On the heels of our recent acquisition of Raycom, Gray is now the third largest owner of network affiliated local television stations in the country," said Howell. "In fact, Gray now owns the first or second highest rated television station in 85 of our 91 markets, which include local communities from Alaska and Hawaii to Maine and Florida.”

Gray has been a member of the exchange since 1995.