Gray TV Promotes Lisa Allen to GM of Washington Operations

Gray Television said it promoted Lisa Allen to VP and general manager of its news operations in Washington, D.C., a new post.

Allen has been executive producer of Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.

In her new role Allen will oversee Gray’s operations in the Capitol. Those include Gray’s D.C. news bureau, headed by Jacqueline Policastro, legal and political analysis for individual stations by Van Susteren, political reporting led by White House correspondent and senior national editor Jon Decker, the Washington-based team under VP of investigations Lee Zurik and Washington-based fellowships and internships.

Those operations work closely with Gray’s stations.

“Our Washington operations are expanding to serve our growing company’s reach, making it necessary for a strong local leader who understands both our challenges and our strengths,” said Sandy Breland, senior VP-local media at Gray. “We are thrilled to promote Lisa Allen to this new role, as she will ensure that we continue to provide our stations and our audiences with the highest possible level of unique, quality journalism from the nation’s capital while also accelerating collaborative political content partnerships involving Gray’s D.C. Team.”

Before joining Gray, Allen was a supervising producer for Newsy. ■