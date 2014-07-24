Trending

Gray TV Buys WJRT-TV and WTVG-TV for $128 Million

Gray Television will acquire ABC affiliate WJRT Flint and ABC/CW affiliate WTVG Toledo from SJL Holdings for $128 million.

In 2010, Disney sold the two station for $30 million.

Gray’s president and CEO Hilton Howell said in a statement, “We are very excited to add two more outstanding, community-focused television stations and their growing, dynamic markets to the Gray portfolio."