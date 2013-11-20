Gray TV To Acquire Hoak Media, Parker Broadcasting Stations For $335 Million
Gray Television and closely aligned Excalibur Broadcasting have agreed to acquire 15 stations from Hoak Media and Parker Broadcasting for $335 million in cash.
Separately, Excalibur has agreed to acquire two Fox-affiliated television stations in one of the markets served by Hoak from Prime Cities Broadcasting for $7.5 million.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.