Gray Stations To Exclusively Use Comscore as Ad Sales Currency

Comscore signed a new deal with Gray Television, which will use Comscore data as the exclusive ad-sales currency in 95 of the 96 markets in which Gray has stations, including Atlanta, its largest market.

The deal comes as Comscore is challenging Nielsen in local markets. Nielsen’s local ratings service is currently not accredited by the Media Rating Council and some stations have objected to Nielsen including broadband only homes in its local ratings.

Nielsen is also under pressure with national clients. The VAB yesterday said that Nielsen’s errors in crediting out-of-home viewing cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars. Nielsen also conceded that it undercounted viewing during the pandemic. Nielsen’s issues have led media companies to more aggressively seek alternative measurement approaches and providers.

Gray will have access to the full suite of Comscore’s local market currency tools, including Comscore’s Advanced Automotive Demographics segments.

“Gray Television has been a terrific partner of Comscore’s for many years, and we are very excited to once again renew and expand our commitment to each other,” said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer, Comscore. “Comscore’s local measurement service provides Gray and all of our clients with the audience insights made possible by our industry-leading and currency-quality measurement footprint of over 30 million homes across the U.S.” ■