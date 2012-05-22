Grassley Slams FCC on Senate Floor Over LightSquared

Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) took to the Senate floor

Tuesday to criticize the FCC over the waiver it initially issued to

LightSquared, and over the documents it did not initially release about how

that waiver was granted.

According to a copy of his floor speech, Grassley covered a

lot of bases.

He said he was pleased that FCC Commissioners Ajit Pai and

Jessica Rosenworcel had been confirmed -- he had blocked the nominations over

what he said was the FCC's "stubborn refusal" to turn over documents

to him.

He criticized lobbying at the FCC in favor of the waiver.

He criticized the FCC for not acceding to his request for documents.

He praised Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) for "personally pressing"

the FCC to release documents.

He said that the FCC was one of the worst agencies when it came to providing

documents to Congress.

He said Congress has so far received 8,000 internal documents, with 7,000 more

on their way.

Grassley said the next step will be "asking some hard

questions of the key FCC personnel who approved the LightSquared waiver."

The FCC granted LightSquared a waiver to use satellite

spectrum for terrestrial service, always conditioned on not interfering with

GPS signals in the adjacent band. It did so, officials have explained, because

it wanted to promote more flexible use of spectrum and price and service

competition to dominant wireless broadband providers.

LightSquared proposed launching a wholesale wireless

broadband network, but the FCC was convinced that the GPS interference issues

were not resolvable in the near term and has moved to rescind the waiver, while

at the same time proposing to allow Dish to use some satellite spectrum for

terrestrial wireless broadband -- it has no similar GPS interference issues.