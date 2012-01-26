Grassley Seeks Meeting With Exiting Top FCC Staffer

Sen. Charles Grassley continued his push for FCC info this

week, making a direct appeal to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski to make Paul de

Sa, outgoing Chief of the Office of Strategic Plans & Policy meet with him.

De Sa, who is exiting the commission next month, has been

involved in the LightSquared waiver process that Grassley has been seeking info

from the FCC about.

It was what he saw as the FCC's reluctance to make that

information available that prompted his threat to hold up the nominations of

two new commissioners, nominations that have yet to get a full Senate vote.

In a letter to the chairman, Grassley (R-Iowa), said that

despite the chairman's Oct. 28 letter saying he would make staff available to

discuss LightSquared with Grassley staffers, he was told Jan. 24 that de Sa was

not available.

"It would be preferable if you would encourage Mr. de

Sa to cooperate with my inquiry before he resigns from government

service," said Grassley. "Therefore, please make him available for an

interview with my staff before Jan. 31, 2012."

Grassley has repeatedly sought internal and external FCC

communications on the waiver process, concerned that the FCC "rushed

approval of the LightSquared project without adequately exploring what turned

out to be widespread concerns of interference with the Global Positioning

System devices widely used by the military, first responders, aviation,

precision agriculture, and consumer navigation."

An FCC spokesperson had no comment at press time, but the

commission has made some documents available online pursuant to FOIA requests

and has reiterated that its waiver to LightSquared, which is on hold, will not

happen until GPS issues are resolved. But the chairman has also declined to

provide documents to Grassley, pointing out the request did not come from the

chairman of one of the relevant oversight committees. Grassley is ranking

member of one of them, however, the Senate Judiciary Committee.