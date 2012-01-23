Grassley Says LightSquared E-mails Smack of Improper Contact

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), who has been

seeking information from the FCC and others about LightSquared's waiver to

launch a 4g wholesale wireless network, has written to LightSquared principal

Philip Falcone to ask him to explain what the Senator calls a questionable

contact with the Senator's office over the issue.

In

the letter, Grassley said that contact, comprising e-mails from both Falcone

and a person claiming to represent LightSquared, "that intimated benefits

for Grassley if he softened his inquiry of government approval of the

project."

Grassley

said Falcone's e-mail -- he supplied a redacted copy to the press -- suggested

that the network could be a "win" for Grassley, while the second

example -- an e-mail string with someone who Grassley says also arranged a Fox

News Channel booking for Falcone -- "hinted" that Iowa could get a call

center. According to the e-mail's, after Grassley's office signaled that they

thought the suggestion was inappropriate, the representative said he was only

pointing out the local connection of the issue for the Senator.

"Mr. Ruelle does not, nor has he ever, worked for Mr. Falcone, Harbinger or LightSquared as an employee or a consultant," said Harbinger spokesman Lew Phelps. "No one at Harbinger or LightSquared has had any discussions or negotiations with Mr. Ruelle with respect to approaching or contacting Senator Grassley's office regarding an alleged quid pro quo, or a call center in Iowa, which in any event would be inconsistent with the LightSquared wholesale business model. If such conversations occurred, Mr. Ruelle was acting entirely on his own and without the knowledge, authority, or endorsement of Mr. Falcone, Harbinger or LightSquared."

Grassley

is concerned that the FCC rushed the waiver of the network without sufficiently

vetting the impact of the network on GPS. The FCC made the

waiver conditional on resolving government GPS issues, and has since

said it would not approve the network until those issues are resolved.

The

National Telecommunications & Information Administration is currently

preparing a report to the FCC on recent government testing of LightSquared that

concluded it produced too much interference with GPS to be viable in either

the short or long-term, results LightSquared has dismissed as bogus and

controlled by GPS interests.

Grassley

has also threatened to block any attempt seat two new FCC commissioners until

the FCC produces documents related to the waiver. The FCC has put some

correspondence online related to FOIA requests, but Grassley's office says that

is not responsive to the request and that in the meantime the hold threat

remains.