Grassley: Obama Administration Needs to Explain AP Phone Record Collection

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), ranking member of the Senate

Judiciary Committee, says the Obama Administration needs to explain how its

gathering of phone records of AP journalists can be justified.

"The department's regulations state that prosecutors

should obtain the Attorney General's personal sign off when a free press is at

stake, so the Obama administration needs to be transparent with its rationale

for such a sweeping intrusion and detail whether the process outlined in

regulation and the U.S. Attorney's manual were followed and justified for

national security," he said.

Grassley released the statement late Tuesday following

reports that the Justice Department was part of an ongoing probe of leaks and secretly

obtained the records of reporters and editors for the news organization. The AP

called it a "massive and unprecedented intrusion" into newsgathering.

Journalists and some legislators have for years been trying

to pass a federal shield law to afford journalists some protection from

overzealous government investigations into news organizations that could chill

a free press. But even in the case of those bills there was a carve-out for

national security.

According to AP, the government has not told it

why it wanted the phone records, but government officials have previously said

they are investigating a leak to AP in a May 2012 story about a failed

terrorist bombing plot.