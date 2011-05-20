Governor Won't Veto NC Broadband Bill

North Carolina Governor Bev Perdue said Friday she would neither sign nor

veto a just passed municipal broadband bill by the Friday midnight deadline,

which means it will go into effect.

"There is a need to establish rules to prevent cities and towns from

having an unfair advantage over providers in the private sector," she said

in a statement explaining her decision to neither block nor support it.

"My concern with House Bill 129 is that the restrictions the General

Assembly has imposed on cities and towns who want to offer broadband services

may have the effect of decreasing the number of choices available to their

citizens."

The bill limits how North Carolina municipalities can run and fund broadband

nets in competition to existing commercial carriers.

Cable operators were backing the bill, while state telecom officers and

advisors were opposed.