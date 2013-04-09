Government OK With Liberty Purchase of Charter Stake

The federal government signaled Tuesday it had no antitrust

issues with Liberty Media's proposed

purchase of a 27.3% stake in Charter Communications.

That came in an early termination notice from the Federal

Trade Commission, which teams with Justice to vet deals over a certain threshold

-- Liberty's $2.6 billion offer easily cleared that hurdle -- for any

competition issues [an FTC (or DOJ) review for potential competition issues,

and the requirement that companies alert the government to the deal, is

triggered by deals valued at $70.9 million or more].

The notice means the FTC has concluded its review and finds

no reasons to sue to block the deal or require conditions.

The deal does not require FCC approval. Liberty

becomes Charter's largest shareholder but not majority owner, which would

require a transfer of FCC licenses and commission approval.