Government OK With Kantar Stake in comScore

The federal government says it has no issues with Kantar's purchase of up to 15.45% of comScore, the Internet audience measurement company.

That came in an early termination notice from the Federal Trade Commission, which means neither it nor the Department of Justice has any antitrust issue with the deal that would prompt them to either block or condition it.

Last month, WPP announced that Kantar, the data investment management arm of the company, was buying the stake in the Reston-based company.