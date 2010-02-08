Government Closed Monday But Broadband Stimulus Money May Be Handed Out

Looks like the National Telecommunications & Information

Administration could be handing out more broadband stimulus money even on a day

when the federal government is ostensibly closed.

According to an e-mail from NTIA, the White House's Chief

Technology Officer Aneesh Chopra, formerly Virginia's top tech guy, is joining with

Virginia Senators Jim Webb and Mark Warner to make what is only

described as a "Recovery Act" press conference.

But since NTIA gives out the stimulus broadband bucks, and the

passcode for the conference call is BTOP (for Broadband Technology

Opportunities Program, the name fore the broadband portion of the stimulus package), it

appears a safe bet that is the reason for the call.

An NTIA spokesperson confirmed that while the government is

closed, the conference call is still on for Monday (Feb. 8) afternoon.

NTIA and the USDA's Rural Utilities Service together are

handing out over $7 billion in broadband grant and loan money.