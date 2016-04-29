Gov. Pence Endorses Cruz for President

Indiana Governor and former talk radio show host Mike Pence has endorsed Ted Cruz for President in advance of the Indiana primary next week.

Pence did not diss Donald Trump, telling, appropriately enough, a radio audience (WIBC-FM Indianapolis) that he was not against anyone but supported Cruz as a principled conservative.

The state is arguably make or break for Cruz after Donald Trump who has racked up six wins in a row, including five for five in the most recent primaries.

Pence is familiar to broadcasters as the former radio talk show host who, while an Indiana congressman, teamed up with Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), currently the chair of the House Communications Subcommittee, to block a potential return of the Fairness Doctrine.

Pence was praised in that 2011 effort by then House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio), who this week called Cruz a few unprintable names, as well as the "son of Lucifer."

Boehner and Cruz butted heads over the latter's government shutdown efforts targeting Obamacare.