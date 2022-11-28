'Gossip Girl' Returns, 'Willow' Debuts: What's Premiering This Week (November 28-December 4)

The return of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot series and the premiere of Disney Plus’ sequel series to the classic movie Willow lead the list of original shows heading into December.

Gossip Girl, a takeoff on The CW series that ran from 2007-2012, premieres its second season December 1 on HBO Max. The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock.

Disney Plus’ Willow debuts December 1 and serves as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name from Ron Howard. The six-episode series stars Warwick Davis, Erin Kellyman, and Elle Bamber.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of November 28 to December 4 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

November 28 – Whitstable Pearl (returning series) – Acorn TV

November 29 – Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies (reality) – Peacock

November 29 – Behind the Music (reality) – Paramount Plus

November 30 – Irreverent (drama) – Peacock

December 1 – Sort of (returning series)-- HBO Max

December 2 – Firefly Lane (returning series) – Netflix

December 2 – Riches (drama) – Prime Video

December 2 -- Three Pines (drama) -- Prime Video

December 2 – Slow Horses (returning series) – Apple TV Plus

December 4 – George & Tammy (music drama) – Showtime