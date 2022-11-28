'Gossip Girl' Returns, 'Willow' Debuts: What's Premiering This Week (November 28-December 4)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The return of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot series and the premiere of Disney Plus’ sequel series to the classic movie Willow lead the list of original shows heading into December.
Gossip Girl, a takeoff on The CW series that ran from 2007-2012, premieres its second season December 1 on HBO Max. The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock.
Disney Plus’ Willow debuts December 1 and serves as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name from Ron Howard. The six-episode series stars Warwick Davis, Erin Kellyman, and Elle Bamber.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of November 28 to December 4 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
November 28 – Whitstable Pearl (returning series) – Acorn TV
November 29 – Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies (reality) – Peacock
November 29 – Behind the Music (reality) – Paramount Plus
November 30 – Irreverent (drama) – Peacock
December 1 – Sort of (returning series)-- HBO Max
December 2 – Firefly Lane (returning series) – Netflix
December 2 – Riches (drama) – Prime Video
December 2 -- Three Pines (drama) -- Prime Video
December 2 – Slow Horses (returning series) – Apple TV Plus
December 4 – George & Tammy (music drama) – Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.