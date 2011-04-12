Gordon Smith: Free TV Doesn't Mean For Cable

National Association of Broadcasters Chairman Gordon Smith

took aim at cable operators in defense of retrans payments.

That came in his speech to the NAB

convention in Las Vegas Tuesday.

Co-opting broadcast terminology, he called their

channels "cable stations," and said they get paid for their content,

and should get paid. But so should broadcasters, he said, drawing the

parallel."Stations deserve the right to negotiate for compensation of

their programming. And we know that the system works, because thousands of

agreements have been successfully negotiated over the years, with a success

rate of over 99 percent."

The FCC is currently proposing some changes to the system,

over the objections of broadcasters who argue it is working just fine.

"Only a sliver of the negotiations has led to a disruption of

service," he said. "Some pay-TV companies, however, want to pay

nothing or only a pittance for local stations' signals - even though local

content and network programming offered by broadcasters are the ones viewers

watch most."

Smith said that when he is talking about free TV, he means

free to viewers, "not to multi-billion dollar corporations that sell

subscriptions on the backs of our content."

Smith said that the FCC had "just recently recognized

again that it lacks the authority to intrude on private business

negotiations," and so the issue "is quiet." He was talking in

terms of retrans deals getting done, but the FCC could still make some noise.

The commission has proposed in its rulemaking to get rid of

the network nonduplication and syndicated exclusivity rules, which if it

followed through could hurt TV stations, NAB

has said.

"Americans don't like people interfering with their

guns, their faith or their favorite TV show," said Smith. "This issue

will re-surface periodically, and we'll be ready when it does." With

another retrans cycle coming due at the end of this year,

"periodically" could be coming up fast in the mirror.