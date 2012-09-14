GOP Sens.: White House Eyeing Cybersecurity Exec Order

Backers of a Republican version of cybersecurity legislations

took to the pages of the Wall Street

Journal to ask the president "please" not to mandate

cybersecurity guidelines via executive order, arguing, for one thing, that that

would leave a significant issue unresolved.

"The White House is preparing an executive order on

cybersecurity that unilaterally imposes more mandates and regulations on the

private economy," wrote Sens. John McCain (Ariz.), Kay Bailey Hutchison

(Texas) and Saxby Chambliss (Ga.). "That's the wrong solution because it

cannot fully address the one area most critical to improving

cybersecurity-enhancing the sharing of cyber-threat information among private

firms and with the government."

Republicansand Democrats were unable to come to an agreement on cybersecurity legislation

that both agreed is needed, divided over the extent of the government's role in

overseeing/enforcing guidelines for cybersecurity protection and information

sharing.

The Republicans warn that the president's mandate would

create an "adversarial" relationship between government and the

private sector instead of a cooperative one.

The executive order would be along the lines of the

Cybersecurity Act of 2012, which was primarily backed by Democrats, rather than

the SECURE IT Act backed by the Senators and other Republicans, as well as

cable operators. The latter bill focused on removing obstacles to information

sharing, including providing some legal immunity to companies that share the

info. The Cybersecurity Act was focused on information security and privacy

protection guidelines that the government would oversee in some capacity.

"If we are serious about improving information sharing,

we must encourage candid dialogue between the government and business,"

the senators wrote. "This will not occur unless we also ensure that the

information the federal government receives isn't then used to impose new and

extraneous regulations. Businesses should not have to choose between sharing

cyber-threat information and facing a regulatory backlash."