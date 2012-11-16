GOP Senators Caution FTC About Expanding Section Five Authority

A group of Republican senators led by James DeMint (S.C.)

and Orin Hatch (Utah) have asked Federal Trade Commission chairman Jon

Leibowitz to use a little more regulatory humility when it comes to exercising

the commission's Section Five regulatory authority.

Section

Five of the FTC Act deals with unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices. The FTC says on its Web site that it uses authority under both Section 5 and Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act in antitrust cases .

In a letter to the chairman, they said they wanted the

commission to confine itself to its clear legal authority and said they were

concerned by what appeared to be the "eagerness" to expand that

Section Five authority "without a clear indication of authority or a

limiting principle." They argue that creates regulatory uncertainty that

deters entrepreneurs and innovation for fear of government action.

"The potential use of such uncertain authority against

businesses in the rapidly evolving technology industry -- one of the few bright

spots in an otherwise dismal economy -- highlights our concern."

While the senators go out of their way to say they are not

taking a position on any matter currently under investigation by the FTC, the

letter comes as the commission is expected any day to reveal the results of its

investigation into the competitive practices of a search/tech giant with an

entrepreneurial background: Google.

"We hope the commission considers the consequences of

hampering legitimate business model innovations and market activities of

companies under an aimless, expansive and possibly unauthorized use of the

commission's powers," they concluded. Signatories to the letter also

included Kay Bailey Hutchison, ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee,

and John Cornwyn, both from Texas.

An FTC spokesperson confirmed they had received the letter,

but had no comment. They also had no comment on when the Google decision might

be forthcoming.