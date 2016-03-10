GOP Reps Back Charter, TWC

As the FCC and DOJ drilldown on a decision, expected as early as two weeks from now, on whether or not to approve or deny the Charter/Time Warner Cable merger, a quintet of Republican legislators want to help them make the decision.

In letters to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Attorney General Loretta Lynch, the five, all members of the house Energy & Commerce Committee, said that they had been following the transaction closely, that it had "significant public interest benefits, and that they urged "swift approval."

They sang the praises of Charter, pointing to its record of infrastructure investment and job creation.

Signing on to the letter were Reps. Pete Olson (Tex.), Chris Collins (NY), Billy Long (Mo.), Renee Ellmers (N.C.) and Bill Flores (Tex.).