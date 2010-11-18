GOP Push to Cut NPR Funding Fails

NPR

expresssed relief Thursday at the failure of a Republican effort on the

House floor to limit NPR programming funding. As expected, the effort

failed in a lame duck session still controlled by Democrats.

"The

proposal to prohibit public radio stations from using Corporation for

Public Broadcasting (CPB) grants to purchase NPR programming is an

unwarranted attempt

to interject federal authority into local station program

decision-making," NPR said in a statement.

"Furthermore, restrictions on

the authority of CPB

- a Congressionally chartered, independent non-profit organization - to

make competitive grants to NPR, or any other public broadcasting entity, is misguided. "

"In an

increasingly fractious media environment, public radio's value in

fostering an informed society has never been more critical. Our growing

audience shows that

we are meeting that need. It is imperative for federal funding to

continue to ensure that this essential tool of democracy remains

available to all Americans and thrives well into the future," NPR said.

That result

is far from a sure thing. Republicans have historically tried to cut or

zero-out noncom funding, and now they have some bipartisan cover.

The

co-chairs of the Obama administration commission on fiscal

responsibility has recommended that CPB be phased out, along with its

funding of

noncommercial radio

and TV. The most recent flashpoint was he firing of NPR commentator Juan

Williams over remarks he made about Muslims in

traaditional dress--they make him uncomfortable on planes.

That

commissioner chairmen recommendation could be a nonstarter as well, and

would still need approval of the entire commission, after which it would

have to get vote on

by a Congress that still has a Democratically controlled Senate. But a

pair of Republican representatives have also called for a

GAO investigation

into how NPR spends programming dollars from the goverment, and whether

it is to support a particular viewpoint.

Lonna

Thompson, the interim president of the Association of Public Television

Stations, applauded the rejection of the legislative gambit. ""The

American people have

said, time and again, that they value the federal investment in public

broadcasting," she said in a statement. "This federal

funding, which is

$1.35 per person per year, has played an important role in assuring free

and universal access to programs that inform and enrich the lives of millions of Americans in every corner of our country."

"With a new

majority in the House and many new members in both the House and Senate,

we have a responsibility and an opportunity to educate Congress

on the value and

importance of public media to an educated and informed civil society,"

said CPB in a statement. CPB is the independent agency created

by Congress to

oversee dispensation of federal funding to noncoms, which represents

only a fraction of their annual budgets, though an important one

(about 15%),

the rest coming from primarily from grants, underwriting and viewers.

"We will work closely with the other national organizations, and we

will make sure every member is informed about the public media services that could be endangered without their support."

Rep. Doug

Lamborn (R-Colo.) introduced the bill back in June, but after Williams

was fired, GOP Whip and House Majority Leader-elect Eric Cantor (R-Va.)

revived it for a vote Thursday after it won an online pole for programs

surfers would most want to cut, according to Catherine Mortensen,

communications director for Lamborn.

Lamborn

Communications Director Catherin Mortensen said that while Lamborn was

concerned about some liberal bias on NPR, his primary reason for

introducing the bill was cutting spending and NPR

was just one of a

number of issues that would be getting his and the Republican majority's

attention in the House. "He likes NPR and some of their programming,"

says Mortensen. "Does he like some of the liberal bias he perceives?

No, but the issue for him is less the liberal bias and more that this is a luxury we just can't afford right now, or perhaps ever."

She said he

had not decided whether to reintroduce the bill in the new Congress, but

added "He expects it will definitely be a topic for discussion."

