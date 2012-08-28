GOP Opens Convention Media Portal
The Republican National Convention has launched an online
portal to give media outlets access to speaker bios, speech texts, press
releases and advisories.
Ironically, among Tuesday's advisories on the site to make
the convention more accessible to journalists was the note that the 10 a.m.
press conference had been moved to 2 p.m. -- that was followed by a note that
it had been cancelled.
The site can be located here.
