GOP Opens Convention Media Portal

The Republican National Convention has launched an online

portal to give media outlets access to speaker bios, speech texts, press

releases and advisories.

Ironically, among Tuesday's advisories on the site to make

the convention more accessible to journalists was the note that the 10 a.m.

press conference had been moved to 2 p.m. -- that was followed by a note that

it had been cancelled.

The site can be located here.