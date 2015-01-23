GOP Leaders Ask FCC To Publicize Draft Net Rules

The Republican leadership of the House Energy & Commerce Committee and Senate Commerce Committee have called on FCC chairman Tom Wheeler to release a draft of new open Internet rules before a scheduled Feb. 26 vote.

During network neutrality hearings in the House and Senate this week, those same leaders suggested one advantage of congressional action —they have proposed a bill to clarify FCC authority over Internet access— is that it was on the table for everyone to check out.

The request to see the draft, which the chairman has said will circulate to the other commissioners Feb. 5 per custom, came in a letter Thursday (Jan. 22) to Wheeler from House Energy & Commerce Committee chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.), Communications Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.), and Senate Commerce Committee chairman John Thune (R-S.D.).

