GOP Convention Draws 17.3M Viewers on Day 3

The Republican National Convention attracted 17.3 million total viewers on Wednesday night, down 24% from 23 million four year ago, according to Nielsen.

With Vice President Mike Pence headlining, the GOP drew an 11 rating from 10 p.m. ET to 11:15 p.m. when 11 networks aired live coverage, down from 12.2 on Tuesday and down from a 15 rating in 2016.

Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention drew 22.8 million viewers and a 14.6 rating last week.

The numbers do not include streaming.

Nielsen said that 823,000 18 to 34 year old tuned in, down from 1.7 million four years ago, and 12.4 million people 55 plus were watching.down from 15 million.

During the 10 p.m. hour, Fox News Channel had 7.1 million total viewers, followed by NBC with 2 million viewers, ABC with 1.9 million viewers, CBS with 1.78 million viewers, CNN with 1.51 million and MSNBC with 1.48 million viewers

Among adults 25-54, the demographic favored by news advertisers, Fox News had 1.4 million viewers, NBC News had 595,000 viewers, ABC had 534,000 viewers, CBS had 497,000 viewers, CNN had 487,000 viewers and MSNBC had 311,000 viewers.