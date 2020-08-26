GOP Convention Attracts 19.4M Viewers on Day Two

The second day of the Republican National Convention drew 19.4 million viewers Tuesday, down 2% from 19.7 million four years ago, according to Nielsen.

On Monday, the Republican’s attracted 17 million viewers.

Day two of the Democratic National Convention had 24.7 million viewers a week ago.

From 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. ET, when 11 networks carried it live, the GOP events, including a speech by First Lady Melania Trump, registered a 12.2 household rating, up from Monday’s 10.7 rating and down from 12.7 in 2016.

On the night, 1.1 million young viewers--age 18-45--tuned in, down from 1.5 million four years ago and 13.9 million viewers age 55 and up, up from 12.7 million.

During the 10 p.m. ET hour, Fox News Channel drew 7.9 million total viewers, followed by NBC with 2.5 million viewers, CNN with 2.1 million viewers, ABC with 2.1 million viewers, MSNBC with 1.9 million viewers and CBS with 1.5 million viewers.

Among adults 25-54, the demographic favored by news advertisers, Fox News had 1.6 million viewers, dominating NBC with 684,000 viewers, CNN with 615,000 viewers, ABC with 561,000 viewers, CBS with 362,000 viewers and MSNBC with 392,000 viewers.