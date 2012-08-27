GOP Convention Delayed a Day

The Republican National Convention is being abridged to

three days thanks to tropical storm Isaac.

Convention organizers put out a revised scheduled Monday

morning that showed RNC chairman Reince Priebus formally gaveling the meeting

to order at 2 p.m., and then announcing a recess 10 minutes later.

That will leave a lot of media outlets looking for something

to cover -- there have already been numerous stories about the increased

traffic at strip clubs and the Sarah Palin lookalike.

According to Republican National Convention organizers,

representatives of media outlets will outnumber convention delegates by more

than 3 to 1 at this week's convention in Tampa.

According to the committee website, there are 15,000

accredited members of the media attending the convention. The combined number

of convention delegates (2,286) and alternate delegates (2,125) is only 4,411.