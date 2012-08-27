GOP Cancels Press Briefing on Economy's Impact on Women

Media outlets will

have to wait until later in the week to get the Republicans' take on the impact

on women of what they call the "Obama economy."

A press briefing had

been scheduled for Monday afternoon, but due to the storm-delayed, the presser

was cancelled, at least for the moment. No word on when it would be

rescheduled, but the RNC said it would still happen, only later in the week.

Convention

organizers have said that event and speakers--conventions are the chance to

highlight some party up-and-comers, would be accommodated in the new, three-day

convention schedule.

The convention will

get an official, technical opening, Monday at 2 p.m., but then immediately

close for the day with no agenda items.