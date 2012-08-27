GOP Cancels Press Briefing on Economy's Impact on Women
Media outlets will
have to wait until later in the week to get the Republicans' take on the impact
on women of what they call the "Obama economy."
A press briefing had
been scheduled for Monday afternoon, but due to the storm-delayed, the presser
was cancelled, at least for the moment. No word on when it would be
rescheduled, but the RNC said it would still happen, only later in the week.
Convention
organizers have said that event and speakers--conventions are the chance to
highlight some party up-and-comers, would be accommodated in the new, three-day
convention schedule.
The convention will
get an official, technical opening, Monday at 2 p.m., but then immediately
close for the day with no agenda items.
