Google's Page Only 'Maybe' for Senate Hearing

Google is still only a maybe for the witness table at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence on social media platforms.

The committee held a hearing Aug. 1 with third-party social media experts, but now wants to hear from Twitter, Facebook and Google Sept. 5.

According to the committee Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are penned in for the 9:30 a.m. hearing, but Larry Page, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, still only gets a parenthetical "invited."

President Trump this week accused Google of censoring conservative speech in a series of Tweets that also laid into Facebook and Twitter, the latter which he has made an official communications pathway to supporters, frequently used to insult and marginalize the media.

FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) have been under an increasingly intense spotlight in Washington from both Republicans and Democrats for everything from Russian election meddling, third-party data sharing and breaches to facilitating sex trafficking and terrorism and those allegations of speech censorship.