Google: We'll Obey the Law

Google says comments by

its executive chairman were not a signal it is ready to violate content

protection laws it does not agree with.

Google Executive

Chairman Eric Schmidt speaking in London Wednesday, was quoted by The Guardian newspaper

as telling reporters "[i]f there is a law that requires DNS [domain name

systems, the protocol that allows users to connect to websites], to do X and

it's passed by both houses of Congress and signed by the president of the

United States and we disagree with it then we would still fight it...If it's a

request the answer is we wouldn't do it, if it's a discussion we wouldn't do

it."

The reference is to the

PROTECT IP Act, just reintroduced on the Hill, which would give the government

more power to crack down on web sites pirating content. The bill remains a work

in progress, and Google has been working to make sure it is not an overreach.

In a blog posting headlined

"Google Says It Won't Obey Content Theft Laws?", the Motion Picture

Association of America's Michael O'Leary asked: Is Eric Schmidt really

suggesting that if Congress passes a law and President Obama signs it, Google

wouldn't follow it?"

"Of course we abide

by the law in every country we do business," said a Google spokesperson.

"We respect what the PROTECT IP Act is trying to accomplish and we're

working closely with Congress to make sure the bill targets sites dedicated to

piracy while protecting free expression and legitimate sites."