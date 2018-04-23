Google Tops First-Quarter Hill Lobby Spending

For the first quarter of 2018, Google spent the most on lobbying Congress among tech and communications companies at over $5 million, a 42.6% jump over the same period in 2017 ($3.52 million). That is according to Consumer Watchdog.

Comcast was not far behind for the first quarter at $4.24 million, up 14% from $3.72 million in the same period last year, with AT&T spending $4.12 million.

Google faces the same regulatory headwinds now buffeting Facebook and other edge providers over their size and power over online information.

[Viacom Makes Advanced Advertising Deal With Comcast]

Apple, for example, had the second biggest increase in lobbying spending over the same period (behind Cisco), up 52.3% to $2.14 million.

Amazon spent $3.38 million in the quarter and now has nearly tripled its first-quarter lobbying expenses in the past three years.

Charter spent $2.34 million, up 15.9% from $2.02 million in Q1 2017.

Consumer Watchdog based its numbers on filings with the House of Representatives that were due last week.