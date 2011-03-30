Google Settles Buzz Complaint with FTC

Google has agreed to

settle Federal Trade Commission charges it violated with its own privacy

policies when it launched the social network, Google Buzz, including by

implementing the first-ever FTC requirement of employing a

"comprehensive" privacy program, one that that will get independent

audits for the next 20 years.





"When companies make

privacy pledges, they need to honor them," said FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz.

"This is a tough settlement that ensures that Google will honor its commitments

to consumers and build strong privacy protections into all of its

operations."





According to the FTC, when

Google launched the site in 2010 through its Gmail product, the choice of

declining to join that social network or to leave it were ineffective, and the

controls for sharing info were "confusing and difficult to find." The

settlement is still subject to a final vote after public comment.





As part of the settlement,

Google is barred from "misrepresenting the privacy or confidentiality of

individuals' information or misrepresenting compliance with the U.S.-E.U Safe

Harbor or other privacy, security, or compliance programs." It also

requires Google to affirmatively obtain consent [opt in] "before sharing

their information with third parties if Google changes its products or services

in a way that results in information sharing that is contrary to any privacy

promises made when the user's information was collected."





The settlement will be

open to public comment through May 1, after which the FTC will vote to finalize

it, which is likely since the vote on the settlement was 5-0, though with one

commissioner concurring rather than voting yes.





In a separate statement,

that commissioner, Republican J. Thomas Rosch, explained that he was troubled

by the new "opt in" provision for future use of information for any

change in product or service. While saying Google could speak for itself, he

said that it seemed the FTC was setting up that opt-in condition for more

widespread application.





"[T]he Ã¢â‚¬Ëœopt in'

requirement in Part II is seemingly brand new," he wrote. "It does

not echo what Google promised to do at the outset. In the separate statement

that I issued when the staff issued its preliminary Privacy Report, I expressed

concern about whether an Ã¢â‚¬Ëœopt in' requirement in these circumstances might

sometimes be contrary to the public interest. Then, as now, I was concerned

that it might be used as leverage in consent negotiations with other

competitors."





The FTC and Obama

Administration have encouraged industry to give Web surfers more control over

the use of their information, though stopping short of recommending a

mandatory opt-in, rather than opt-out regime.





"One of my top priorities is protecting consumers' privacy

and I appreciate that the Federal Trade Commission and its dedicated staff is

taking this issue so seriously," said Senate Commerce Committee Chairman

Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.), who has made online privacy a priority for his

committee. "As Chairman of the Commerce Committee, I will continue to take

an aggressive stance to make sure consumers have adequate control over their

personal information. Google was just plain wrong when it opted people

into Buzz without their consent. This should be a wake-up call for online

businesses-both large and small-of the need to be clear and honest about how

the personal information of consumers is collected and used."

