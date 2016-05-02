Google Search

Related: Feds OK With Charter/TWC

Google's profile inWashington has been on the rise for at least half a decade. Now nonprofit watchdog group Campaign for Accountability has launched an online “resource” to track the company’s influence on government and public policy.

That power has been much on display in the communications sphere on the issues of set-top boxes and broadband privacy regs, as well as the push for broadcast spectrum for unlicensed wireless and licensed wireless broadband.

To do your own searching about Google, go to googletransparencyproject.org.