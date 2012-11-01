Google Pledges to Fight Online Advertising of Pirated Products

Google and language learning company Rosetta Stone announced

that Rosetta has dismissed its three-year-old trademark infringement lawsuit

and agreed to collaborate to "combat online advertising" for

counterfeit goods.

That comes as good news to critics of Google, who have

argued the company has not done enough to police AdWords for online ads for

illegal products.

"The companies will also work together to help law

enforcement officials around the world go after counterfeiters at the

source," Google and Rosetta said in a joint announcement. Saying they

would rather join forces to combat online counterfeiting than square off in

court, they added: "By working together, Google and Rosetta Stone hope to

improve detection methods, and better protect from abuse brands like Rosetta

Stone, advertising platforms like Google AdWords, and ultimately consumers on

the Internet."

One of those Google critics had been Rosetta, which

sued Google in July 2009 for patent infringement for selling keyword

searches via Google AdWords that used trademarked terms that led Google users

to copycat Rosetta software.

The suit had been dismissed in 2010 by a Virginia U.S.

District Court, but was reinstated by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the fourth

Circuit in April.

Google helped lead the fight against the SOPA/PIPA

legislation - -which was defeated -- that would have given the government more

power to close down websites allegedly trafficking in counterfeit goods. The

bill's critics argued they opposed the bills because they were overbroad and

gave the government too much power without sufficient checks and balances.

Content providers countered that their opponents were defending a system that

tacitly condoned and profited from illegal sharing and counterfeiting of their

valuable intellectual property.

The dropping of the Rosetta suit follows the Oct.

4 announcement by Google that it had settled a copyright infringement suit

with the Association of American Publishers over books and journals Google was

digitizing for its Google Library Project.