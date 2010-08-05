Google: No Talks with Verizon About Paying for Priority Carriage

Google said

Thursday it had no deal with Verizon to pay for priority Intnernet

treatment. "We have not had any conversations with Verizon about paying

for carriage of Google or YouTube traffic," said

Google spokesperson Mistique Cano in an e-mail to Multi/B&C. "The

New York Times piece is quite simply wrong."

"The NYT article regarding conversations between Google and Verizon is mistaken," said Verizon spokesman David Fish in a blog posting Thursday. "It fundamentally misunderstands our purpose. As we said in our earlier FCC filing, our goal is an Internet policy framework that ensures openness and accountability, and incorporates specific FCC authority, while maintaining investment and innovation. To suggest this is a business arrangement between our companies is entirely incorrect."

The Times

reported that the two companies were in talks about an agreement that

would allow Verizon to expedite some online content, "Like [Google's]

YouTube," if content providers were willing to

pay for it. Google is looking to do more long-form, ad-supported video

on YouTube, for example.



As to the

initial Bloomberg report that Google had an agreement with Verizon more

generally on Web traffic management, she had no comment beyond saying:

"We remain as committed as we always have been

to an open Internet."



Google and

Verizon are already on the same page on a number of network neutrality

issues, having filed joint comments on the FCC's network neutrality

rulemaking outlining their points of agreement.

But if a deal for prioritizing Google content was not being talked

about by the companies, as Cano contends, it was certainly a hot topic

of conversation by their critics.



The reports

drew a slew of heated responses. "Google and Verizon cut deal to carve

up the Internet," was how Free Press headlined its release. "The deal

marks the beginning of the end of the Internet

as we know it."



"The world's

biggest media companies want to define how people will get content over

the Internet. Money talks; independent content creators: take a walk,"

was how Lowell Peterson, executive director

of the Writers Guild of America put it. "A mega-deal is reportedly in

the works in which Verizon will favor Internet content from Google

because Google has the spare cash to pay for preferred access."



In the wake

of the press reports, Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) pushed the FCC to do

something soon on network neutrality, citing the reported agreement

between Google and Verizon on network traffic management--Markey

characterized it as paid prioritization of 'net traffic.



"The

potential deal between two broadband behemoths underscores the need for

the FCC to act quickly to protect the free and open Internet," Markey

said in a statement. "In the absence of such action,

it's increasingly clear that cozy cooperation between communications

colossi will reign on the Internet. No one should be surprised that such

companies will seek to slant the playing field in their favor, a result

that will stifle the next generation of Internet

innovators and short-circuit the economic benefits needed to power our

economy in the 21st century. It is time for the FCC to step in to

protect consumers, innovation, and fair competition."



Markey was

active on the Internet front Thursday, joining with Rep. Joe Barton

(R-Tex.) to ask a number of Web sites, including those of Comcast and

MSNBC, for info on how they tracked and targeted

users.

Markey is a

long-time proponent of network neutrality, including introducing bills

on the subject, most recently H.R. 3458, the Internet Freedom

Preservation Act, introduced in July of 2009.